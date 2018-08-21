Amtrak collides with truck in Jones County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Sarah Cross

JONES COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Investigators are clearing the wreckage of a collision between Amtrak and a truck in Jones County.

According to witnesses on the scene, a driver in an older model pickup went around the crossing arms at the railroad crossing on Industrial Park Road about 10:15 this morning.

Ellisville Police, Ellisville Fire Department, the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Southwest and South Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded. The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital.

According to Amtrak, there were no injuries on the train. The passenger train was en route to New York and after an hour delay, resumed their route.



