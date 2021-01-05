Anne Hall Brashier named Policy Director for Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that Anne Hall Brashier will serve as the Policy Director in the governor’s office.

“Anne Hall Brashier is a capable leader with a sharp mind and unbeatable spirit. She has already proved invaluable in our work, and I have no doubt that she will accomplish great things for the people of Mississippi in this role,” said Reeves.

Brashier joined the governor’s staff upon his election in 2019, as Deputy Policy Director. She previously served under Senator Thad Cochran. She also served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Representative Trent Kelley and as Military Legislative Assistant to Senator Thom Tillis.

LATEST STORIES: