OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An anonymous pledge from a family to the University of Mississippi put $1 million into the Chancellor’s Trust. This is part of Giving Day.

The anonymous gift is part of Giving Day, a social media-heavy fundraising event that began Tuesday and concludes at 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. When it ends, Giving Day will have lasted for one day, eight hours and 48 minutes in honor of the university’s founding in 1848.

The first Giving Day at Ole Miss, in 2019, secured almost $550,000, and the event has grown since.

“We are making this gift to the Chancellor’s Trust because we know Chancellor Boyce will use it to support areas on the Ole Miss campus that need it the most,” the anonymous donors said.

The donors met with Chancellor Glenn Boyce in the fall of 2021 to discuss UM’s funding priorities.

Established in 1975, the Chancellor’s Trust is an unrestricted fund used at the chancellor’s discretion to address the university’s most urgent needs. The chancellor may use the fund to provide additional scholarships, improve facilities, jump-start building projects, expand student programs or respond to changing demands at the university.

Supporters can visit http://www.umfoundation.com/GivingDay to make a gift to Ole Miss.