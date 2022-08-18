MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another person was reportedly shot by a DeSoto County deputy Thursday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirms.

This shooting happened in Olive Branch at around 2:30 p.m. The shooting was not fatal, MBI says.

No other details have been released at this time.

Wednesday night, a deputy reportedly shot an armed suspect during a traffic stop in Horn Lake.

The suspect in the Horn Lake shooting is expected to be okay.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says the officer involved in the Horn Lake shooting has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story.