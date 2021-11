JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol Police in Jackson are investigating after anti-abortion graffiti was painted on the grounds in front of the Mississippi State Capitol.

The graffiti showed the number 2,363, which was in reference to an anti-abortion group. They claim 2,363 abortions are performed in the United States every day.

The State Capitol plastered with graffiti, pointing to the @LiveAction 2363 campaign… a movement to end abortion.



#MS state Capitol Police on the grounds investigating. I'm told nothing to this extent has been done before. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/Oe7jrQ9RFD — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) November 2, 2021

Capitol police said they’re in the process of reviewing the surveillance video.