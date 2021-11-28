Anti-abortion group holds prayer ahead of Supreme Court hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ahead of Wednesday’s Supreme Court case hearing in the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health case, an anti-abortion group hosted a prayer for life at New Horizon Church in Jackson.

The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15 week abortion one. An anti-abortion leader said the case brings benefits to other states.

“I think what this does for Mississippi is it puts Mississippi at the forefront of restoring the sanctity of human life around the nation,” said Tony Perkins, President of Family Research Council.

In the meantime, abortion rights advocates said their goal is to fight to block the ban.