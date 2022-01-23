Anti-abortion supporters hold vigil at Mississippi Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Anti-abortion supporters held a vigil at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The group wants the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling. They offered prayers for the unborn while taking a stance on the stairs of the Capitol.

In December, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs. v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Governor Tate Reeves believes abortions should stop.

“We believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. We also believe that Casey was wrongly decided in 1992. Almost thirty years ago, it’s the culmination and combination of those two cases that really have created this culture,” said Reeves.

Abortion opponents also echoed the governor’s beliefs.

“We’re going to keep fighting. We’re going to keep doing things until there are no more abortions because even just one is wrong. We’re here to help those who are facing those kinds of decisions,” said Jackson neighbor Casey Stevens.

The 2018 Mississippi law bans most abortions after 15 weeks. However, two federal courts blocked the law before it was heard by the Supreme Court Justices.

Pro-abortion supporters said the issue shouldn’t have been revisited.

“They should have never taken it up. It was rejected at the state level, federal level, the Mississippi Supreme Court level and even at the Fifth Circuit level. It’s something that was rejected at every other chain going up. This piece if legislation was created and was strictly taken to the Supreme Court because the anti-abortion supporters knew that had it in the bag with a predominately anti-abortion bench,” said pro-abortion supporter Michelle Colon.

The only abortion clinic in the state is located in Jackson.

Reeves said he is working with his team to map out resources for women in Mississippi.

The Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling on the case in June.