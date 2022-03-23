JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Apple officials announced Mississippians will soon be able to add their driver’s licenses and state ID to Apple Wallet. The initiative launched in Arizona on Wednesday, March 23.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said, “We look forward to working with many more states and the TSA to bring IDs in Wallet to users across the US.”

Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico plan to bring this feature to their neighbors.

Apple users can use the following steps to add a driver’s license or state ID to Wallet:

Residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s License or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the setup and verification process.

To help ensure that the person adding the identity card to Wallet is the same person to whom the identity card belongs, the user will be asked to take a selfie and scan the front and back of their driver’s license or state ID card, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification.

As an additional fraud prevention step, users will also be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process.

The state is responsible for verifying and approving the user’s request to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet.

Once added to Wallet, users can present their driver’s license or state ID to the TSA at participating airport security checkpoints by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader.