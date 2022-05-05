JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP).

The application period will close on Monday, May 16. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period. In Mississippi alone, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages annually.

MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC also provides training for the traps.

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property. One trap per 500 – 1,000 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.