Application process open for U.S. Senate Youth Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wanted: Students interested in history and policy. Incentive: All expense paid trip to Washington D.C. and a $10,000 college scholarship.

Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker are encouraging Mississippi highschool junior and seniors to apply as delegates for the 2019 U.S. Senate Youth Program.

It is the 57th year the program has been in existence.

“The U.S. Senate Youth Program offers students from Mississippi a unique opportunity to meet other young leaders and engage with representatives from each of our branches of government,” Wicker said. “I encourage all eligible students to apply for this program.”



“Enthusiastic Mississippi students should apply for this respected program, which offers a chance to learn more about our democracy and earn a scholarship. Our state sends some of its brightest to represent our state, and I have no doubt that we’ll carry on that tradition,” said Hyde-Smith, who has agreed to serve on the Senate Youth Program Advisory Committee.

Participants get the opportunity to interact and interface with people from the highest levels in each branch of government.

The program will be held March 2–9, 2019.

Each delegate will receive a $10,000 undergraduate scholarship and are encouraged to pursue coursework in history and political science. The program has been fully-funded since inception by The Hearst Foundations.

The deadline to apply for the USSYP program in Mississippi is October 12, 2018.

Applicants may also contact their high school principal or Mississippi’s state-level selection administrator: