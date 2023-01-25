JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Home Depot is back for another year with its Retool Your School program, which provides funds to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Leaders with the company decided to increase their investments to $4 million this year by launching an expanded range of community projects and career resources for HBCU students.

For 2023, the initiative will support 30 campuses with grants ranging from $40,000 to $150,000. The Retool Your School program has provided more than $5.2 million grants since the initiative started.

Arlette Guthrie, senior vice president of human resources at The Home Depot, said the initiative is to strengthen their commitment to HBCUs and their students, which includes educational enrichment to career development opportunities.

“As a proud HBCU graduate myself, I value the education I received and have personally experienced the diversity of thought and innovation that HBCU students bring to the workforce,” said Guthrie.

Applications for the Retool Your School program are currently open. The application period will close on February 10, 2023.

The Home Depot is partnering with the United Negro College Fund to award 60 $2,500 scholarships to students currently enrolled at any HBCU.

To apply for a scholarship or for more information on the 2023 Retool Your School program, click here.