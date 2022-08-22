YAZOO, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta Wildlife, Inc., along with state partners Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Commission (MSWCC), Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), and Mississippi State University (MSU), are accepting applications from landowners for the South Delta Feral Swine Control Pilot Projects.

They said enrollment is open and will continue through 2024.

These projects and others awarded across ten states are part of the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program (FSCP), which is a joint effort between USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) funded by the 2018 Farm Bill to help address the threat that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems, and human and animal health.

“Feral swine cause significant damage to crop and grazing lands, while also impacting the health of our natural resources,” said NRCS State Conservationist Kurt Readus. “By collaborating with our partners nationally and here in Mississippi, we hope to control and eradicate this invasive species – improving operations for farmers while also protecting our natural resources for the future.”

NRCS and APHIS are working with Delta Wildlife, Inc. on two pilot projects in Mississippi to deliver NRCS funded assistance to producers for feral swine eradication and control activities. Collaboration in the pilot area will provide outreach, training opportunities, trap distribution, monitoring, and evaluation.

Counties open for applications include Claiborne, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Sharkey, Warren, Washington, and Yazoo.

The purpose of the project is to reduce feral swine populations and reduce impacts of feral swine in the project area. The annual impact this feral swine population has on cropland exceeds $60 million annually.

Private landowners seeking assistance will request services by submitting an online application. MSWCC will complete site visits and assessments on a first-come, first-serve basis.