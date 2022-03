JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Applications for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year are now available through April 30.

Breezy News reported participants can submit their original song to have a chance to be one of the finalist to preform in this year’s show on Saturday, June 25 at The MAX in Meridian.

Applications are for Mississippi residents only. To apply, visit the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year website.