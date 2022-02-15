JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program.

MTR is designed for aspiring educators seeking a graduate degree in elementary and special education. Tuition, testing fees, books and mentor stipends are covered for the selected participants.

Up to 200 students will be selected for the program. Participating schools include Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.

Applicants will be able to indicate which school they’d like to be enrolled in and be able to select up to four school district options to work in.

Click here for more information and eligibility guidelines. The application can be found here.