Army Corps announces restrictions concerning commercial use of campsites

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) are currently searching for a bear in Warren County.

This comes after a woman hit the animal after it ran out in front of her car Tuesday night, according to Vicksburg Daily News. The accident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Hankison Road near its intersection with Wright Road.