Army Corps announces restrictions concerning commercial use of campsites

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced the posting of additional restrictions regarding the commercial rental and campsites in Corpr operated campgrounds. The campgrounds are located in the Reservation One Stop (R1S) reservation system.
- Campsites at Corps operated facilities may not be reserved by individuals or businesses for the purpose of renting a Recreational Vehicle (RV) or any camping unit to other parties. This has been determined to be a commercial activity and thus only allowed in a leased commercial concession.
- Rental RVs and other camping units may be used at Corps operated campgrounds, but the reservation must be made by the party who will be utilizing the campsite.
- Reservations found to be made for the commercial purpose of attachment to an RV or other camping unit rental will be cancelled, and a citation may be issued to the violator under the authority of 36 CFR 327.12a.
- There are no changes for campsites reserved for personal, non-commercial use.