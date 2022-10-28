VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District is responding to historically low water conditions on the Lower Mississippi River. They will dredge the channel, conduct surveys and monitor river stages.

During a temporary closure to navigation near Rosedale, Mississippi, from Oct. 27 at 4:00 p.m. to Oct. 29, the USACE Vicksburg District Dredge Jadwin will work to clear the channel. Depending on the dredge progress during the initial closure, additional closures may be needed in order to complete the work.

This is the lowest that the river has been at the Vicksburg gage since 2012, where it reached -1.0 ft. This will be the 6th time since 2000 that Vicksburg has reached stages below 1.5 ft.

On the Vicksburg Gage, “0” is equal to elevation 46.23 feet above sea level. A Vicksburg Gage of “10” equates to a water surface elevation of 56.23 feet. Currently, we have approximately 13 feet of water or above in the Vicksburg District’s area of responsibility on the Mississippi River channel.

Using the Mississippi River gage at Vicksburg as a reference, a stage of 1.3 ft is approximately 9 ft below the average stage for October.