JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrests have been made in connection to two unrelated agricultural theft cases in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB), the law enforcement division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, made the arrests with the help of local law enforcement agencies.

MALTB officials said Christopher Douglas Showah was arrested in November 2022 for an airplane engine theft in Issaquena County.

Showah was arrested again on February 9 in connection to a search of his property the first time he was arrested.

In an unrelated case, MALTB agents uncovered a theft ring during a multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri in January.

Multiple stolen trucks were recovered with the help of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, the Port Gibson Police Department and the Richland Police Department.

A stolen Ford F250 truck was recovered in Claiborne County on February 7. A Ford F350 truck was recovered in Richland on February 9.

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce)

MALTB officials said both investigations are ongoing.