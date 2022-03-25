PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Art in the Pass will return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast April 2-3, 2022.

Pine Belt News reported the event will feature fine arts, live music and food. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day at Memorial Park in Pass Christian.

Art in the Pass features 90 artists from 11 states. The event attracts 10,000 visitors from across the region.

Admission is free. Proceeds from the event will help support art education in Mississippi Gulf Coast schools.

For more information about Art in the Pass, visit www.ArtinthePass.com or the Art in the Pass Facebook page.