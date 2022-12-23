FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is asking DeSoto County customers to reduce their energy consumption amid dangerously cold weather conditions in Mississippi.

Leaders with Atmos Energy are encouraging customers in DeSoto County to take the following steps to reduce energy consumption:

Businesses and large utility consumers should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, because it can account for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.

Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.

Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney.

If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing

In addition to reduced energy usage, customers are encouraged to use these tips to stay safe at home: