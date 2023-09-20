FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy, through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, will donate $100,000 to help Mississippi customers stay safe and warm during the winter.

Atmos officials said the funds will provide support to customers for utility bills, home weatherization upgrades, and repair and replacement of customer-owned natural gas appliances and piping.

“We value our communities and understand that challenging times can strike without warning.” said Mathew Davidson, Atmos Energy Mississippi division president. “The goal of these dollars is to help provide financial relief for families. This winter, we don’t want families to be faced with the impossible choice between heating their homes or paying for other necessities, such as food and medications At Atmos Energy, we are committed to fueling hope and growth for our neighbors, and these energy assistance funds are tangible proof of that commitment.”

The company will distribute the $100,000 donation as follows:

The Salvation Army (Jackson) – $50,000

Multi-County CSA (Meridian) – $12,500

LIFT, Inc. (Tupelo) – $10,000

The Salvation Army (DeSoto) – $10,000

Bolivar County Community Action (Greenville) – $5,000

The Salvation Army (Vicksburg) – $5,000

Wesley House (Meridian) – $5,000

Faith Based Coalition (Jackson) – $2,500

“We are so proud to partner with local organizations in the communities we serve, helping our neighbors stay safe and warm,” stated Bree Boyd, Atmos Energy supervisor of energy assistance. “These partnerships support the elderly, people with disabilities, veterans, and families experiencing financial hardship with the funds they need to enjoy reliable and affordable natural gas throughout the year.”