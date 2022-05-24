JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with AT&T announced they invested more than $750 million in the company’s wireless an wireline networks from 2019-21 in Mississippi.

“We are also working closely with local communities and government leaders in Mississippi to expand access to fast and reliable internet. By combining the resources of the government and private sector, we can fast-track the deployment of essential infrastructure to communities, regardless of zip code,” the company said in a statement online.

Leaders also said they’re eager to help state and local officials with critical projects to help close the digital divide.