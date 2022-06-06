OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – AT&T and the University of Mississippi are partnering to increase digital literacy among underserved African American high school students across Mississippi by helping them prepare for college and careers.

The initiative, which includes workshops on resumes, job searches, online safety and more, is part of this year’s Mississippi Outreach to Scholastic Talent (MOST) – a conference that invites Black rising high school seniors to learn about life and academics at the university.

MOST is a three-day, two-night experience that exposes attendees to leadership activities; academic offerings; campus resources; and faculty, staff and student leaders. After two years of virtual conferences, MOST returns to campus this year. And for the first time, two conferences will be held, both in July.

Attendees who choose to enroll at Ole Miss – usually about 30% – stay connected with their mentors throughout their freshman college year as well. The MOST Scholars Initiative will enhance this mentorship to address digital-access barriers.

Mentors will invite MOST participants to enroll in a digital literacy series. Taught in part by the mentors, the series will take place once per month during the 2022 fall semester and includes workshops and presentations on skills such as career exploration and preparedness, social media etiquette and computer literacy.

To learn more about MOST, or to apply for the conference, visit https://inclusion.olemiss.edu/most2022/.