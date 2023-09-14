LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lee County deputies arrested an Attala County man in connection to a kidnapping case.

On Monday, September 11, deputies responded to a 911 call about a possible kidnapping. When they arrived at a home on Auburn Road, deputies said they found a woman who had been severely assaulted.

Investigators said the victim told deputies she had a previous relationship with the suspect, Preston Dean, 23. She stated that Dean broke into her home, restrained her and beat her severely during a 30-hour period.

According to deputies, the victim was able to escape and call for help.

Deputies began their search for Dean, and after help from the public, he was arrested without incident.

Preston Dean (Courtesy: Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Dean was on an ankle monitor with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for convictions of grand larceny and felony taking of a motor vehicle.

He has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence and burglary of an occupied dwelling. His bond was set at $500,000.