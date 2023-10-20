AMORY, Miss. (WJTV) – Amory police arrested a man in connection to a 2021 homicide, as well a recent attempted murder case.

On October 19, police responded to an assault on Hatley Road. The female victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo in serious condition.

Police said the the investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Darcus Neely, who lived in the area. Investigators said Neely was also a person of interest in connection to the August 2021 death of 77-year-old Judy Baxter. Baxter was found dead inside her home.

Investigators said similarities were found between the two cases.

Neely has been charged with capital murder in connection to the Baxter case. He was also charged with attempted murder in connection to the October 19th incident.

Police said the charges are preliminary, and more are expected after a grand jury convenes.