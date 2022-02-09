DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – The East Central Community College Wall O’ Sound Marching Band will hold workshops and auditions for high school seniors and current college freshmen interested in becoming members of the band or one of its auxiliary groups for the 2022-23 school year. The auditions will be held on the campus in Decatur.

Auxiliary groups include the Drum Majors, Color Guard, and Centralettes Dance Team.

Auditions for Woodwind, Brass, and Percussion positions will take place in all district schools during the month of February. There will also be an audition from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Band Hall. Audition requirements can be found on the Wall O’ Sound website.

Drumline help sessions are scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, and Saturday, April 9, both in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Band Hall. Audition information and materials will be provided during the help sessions.

Those interested in auditioning for Drum Major should attend the workshop from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, from in Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Auditions will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, also in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

Color Guard workshops are scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, April 5 and 7, in the new Carson Band Hall. Auditions begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, also in the Carson Band Hall.

Workshops for those interested in trying out for the Centralettes Dance Team will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 4, and from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11, in Brackeen-Wood Gym. Tryouts will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11, also in Brackeen-Wood Gym.

Audition requirements for Drum Major, Color Guard, and Centralettes auditions and tryouts will be provided during workshops.