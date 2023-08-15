JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White (R-Miss.) said a new report showed that two programs, meant to address Mississippi’s healthcare shortage, are working but need improved policies.

The two programs are the Mississippi Rural Physicians and Dentists Scholarship Programs.

“It’s critical that we ensure the rural areas of our state have enough doctors and dentists to serve our people,” said White. “The purpose of this report is to help the rural healthcare scholarships improve their operations to maximize every dollar the taxpayers spend on the programs.”

According to White, Mississippi taxpayers have invested more than $33 million into both Rural Scholarship Programs since 2008, and the programs have recently been expanded. The programs have placed at least 119 physicians and 17 dentists in rural areas of the state.

The report also identifies improvements to policies and procedures that administrators can make.

White recommended that administrators should tighten the definition of “rural” to guarantee that doctors and dentists are only working in high-need locations outside of a metro area, should more closely monitor when a doctor or dentist fails to keep their end of the bargain by not working in a rural area, and should be more careful calculating the money scholarship recipients need to repay if they fail to serve in a rural area, as some required repayments were miscalculated.

“With some small improvements, Mississippi can make its healthcare scholarships even stronger,” said White. “They are helping to meet a critical need in our state and keeping talented doctors and dentists here at home instead of moving to another state.”