August 11 serves as a reminder to always call 811 before digging

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – August 11 serves as a reminder to call the national “Call Before You Dig” number 811 before digging to prevent injuries, property damage, service disruption, and possible costly fines for damaged infrastructure.

“We always remind homeowners and professional contractors to call 811 before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” Ashley Babcock, Director of Damage Prevention and Meter Reading for CenterPoint Energy. “The cause of many underground utility damages is not digging properly. The only physical way to know what’s below is to call and have the buried utilities in your project area marked. By calling 811, homeowners and professionals receive the free locating service and also follow an important law designed to help keep them and their communities safe.”

According to leaders with CenterPoint Energy, the One Call Center automatically notifies local utilities when homeowners or contractors call 811. After the request is made, professional locators are sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags and spray paint, enabling the homeowner to dig safely.