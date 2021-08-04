August is National Shooting Sports Month in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced August is National Shooting Sports Month. It was created to encourage participation in shooting sports and emphasize firearms safety.

National Shooting Sports Month will take place throughout the month of August. MDWFP manages three premiere Shooting Facilities at these locations:

McIvor Shooting Facility, Sardis

Turcotte Shooting Facility, Canton

McHenry Shooting Facility, Perkinston

For parents with children in 7th – 12th grade, MDWFP administers the Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program (MSSP) introducing youth to the sport. For more information regarding target shooting in Mississippi visit www.mdwfp.com.