Authorities: Como shooting may be gang-related, connected to recent homicide in Sardis

COMO, Miss. — A wave of what’s believed to be gang-related shootings left one person dead and three others injured Tuesday night in Como, Mississippi.

Authorities believe the incidents maybe connected to a recent homicide in Sardis.

Panola County deputies were called to at least two scenes, with one of them located near the corner of Warren and Cherry Street. Authorities said the victims in this case were sitting on their front porch when the suspect walked by and shot them.

Authorities said the victims did not know the suspect. They were rushed to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition. That suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting on Warren came just hours after another shooting at the Fuller Trailer park on Railroad Street nearby. Como Police Chief Faye Pettis said two people were shot and one of them died from their injuries.

Pettis said it’s unclear if the victims knew the person responsible for the deadly shooting. A suspect has not been identified.

With a population of less than 1,400, people WREG spoke to several hours afterwards said the small town is typically a safe place. However, the shootings have shaken them up.

“With the deaths and the shootings, we don’t normally get this,” said one person who wished to remain anonymous.

Some suggested the shootings may have been between rival gangs in the area. One person said people even booked rooms at nearby hotels because they are too afraid to stay at their homes.

Pettis confirmed to WREG they believe the gang connection is correct and said the shootings may be connected to a homicide that occurred in Sardis just four days ago.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Mardarikkious Walls and another man were shot in the Green Hill Subdivision in Sardis. Walls later died from those injuries.

Deputies said several people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to Walls’ death.