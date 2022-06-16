TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be determined, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

“The Tupelo Police Department is working alongside the Lee County Coroner’s Office to investigate this death,” Green said.

Tupelo police were notified on May 21 that remains, possibly human, had been located in the city’s Old Belden Circle area. The Union County Search and Rescue squad had been conducting follow up searches of that area for Cockrell, who was last heard from in August.

At the time of her disappearance, the family said Cockrell suffered from a medical condition that could affect her judgment.