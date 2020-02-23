Autopsy photos shown in trial of man charged with killing 8

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) – A forensic pathologist says a deputy sheriff responding to a domestic dispute was killed by a shot to the left side of his head.

The pathologist testified Friday in the death-penalty trial of a man charged with killing the deputy and seven other people in Mississippi in 2017.

Defendant Willie Cory Godbolt kept his head lowered as photos of the deceased deputy, William Durr, were shown in the courtroom. Godbolt’s ex-wife testified earlier that she saw Godbolt shoot Durr in the face.

The Daily Leader newspaper reports that some spectators left the courtroom before autopsy photos were shown.