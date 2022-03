JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Average gas prices in Mississippi have jumped nearly 20 cents from Thursday, March 3 to Friday, March 4.

According to AAA, the current average is $3.518. On Thursday, the average was $3.376. Last year, the average gas price in Mississippi was $2.417.

Here’s a look at the average prices in Jackson:

Current Average – $3.499

Yesterday Average – $3.344

Week Ago Average – $3.222

Month Ago Average – $3.054

Year Ago Average – $2.399

Here’s a look at the average prices in Hattiesburg: