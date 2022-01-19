Avoid pricey energy bills with these tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As cold weather rolls in, heating bills do, too. Entergy Mississippi has some tips to keep your heating costs down this winter.

Entergy Mississippi leaders recommend the following:

  • Replace your air filter. Dirty filters cause your heating system to work harder.
  • Weatherize your doors and windows. Check for air leaks and seal them with caulk or weather-stripping.
  • Close the gaps. Check for holes or poor connections around outdoor plumbing and wiring in your attic. Seal with caulk or foam insulation.
  • Seal air ducts. Look for holes or poor connections in ductwork and seal with mastic tape. Insulate ducts in your garage or crawlspace.
  • Check your thermostat. The bigger the temperature difference between outdoors and inside, the harder your heating system has to work. Every degree above 68 can increase your bill by 3%.

