Avoid pricey energy bills with these tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As cold weather rolls in, heating bills do, too. Entergy Mississippi has some tips to keep your heating costs down this winter.
Entergy Mississippi leaders recommend the following:
- Replace your air filter. Dirty filters cause your heating system to work harder.
- Weatherize your doors and windows. Check for air leaks and seal them with caulk or weather-stripping.
- Close the gaps. Check for holes or poor connections around outdoor plumbing and wiring in your attic. Seal with caulk or foam insulation.
- Seal air ducts. Look for holes or poor connections in ductwork and seal with mastic tape. Insulate ducts in your garage or crawlspace.
- Check your thermostat. The bigger the temperature difference between outdoors and inside, the harder your heating system has to work. Every degree above 68 can increase your bill by 3%.
Entergy Mississippi customers can also monitor their energy use on myAdvisor.