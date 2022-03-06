JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – BankPlus officials explained a Sunday morning glitch after customers reported having a $0 account balance.

BankPlus officials said balances were shown incorrectly while performing a system upgrade. The company apologized for the incident in a statement.

While there were never any actual issues in our core system with funds in customer accounts, the issue has been resolved and balances are now displayed correctly. All online account functionality and BankPlus services are working properly. We sincerely apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused.

