BATESVILLE, Miss. — The Batesville Police Department is issuing a warning to the parents of children who commit crimes.

In a Facebook post made Thursday afternoon, the Batesville Police Department said that a group of children were going through neighborhoods “checking door handles on vehicles” at night.

Batesville Police say these children are burglarizing and stealing vehicles. They urge citizens to keep their vehicles locked at all times.

The police department says that if a child is arrested and charged with a crime, the child’s parents will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor or neglect of a child. Police say both the child and the child’s parents will be charged with felonies.

“These crimes will not be tolerated and suspects will be charged to the fullest extent that the law allows,” Batesville Police Chief Kerry Pittman said in the Facebook post.

The Batesville Police Department also says that the parents of the young suspects will be held responsible for “any damages that occur during the commission of those crimes.”