MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Baxter International Inc. has located its U.S. distribution operation hub to Marshall County. The $11.6 million project has created 105 jobs.

Baxter provides leading healthcare solutions in diagnostics, acute, hospital, nutritional, renal and surgical care. The company’s products and therapies can be found throughout physician offices, hospitals and clinics, as well as in patients’ homes.

According to officials, the new 851,000-square-foot distribution facility in Byhalia includes upgraded technology and expanded warehousing capabilities that will enable the company to better meet the needs of its patients and customers.

“Baxter’s new distribution facility is a major addition to Marshall County and Mississippi. This multi-million dollar investment will provide a jolt for the local economy and create over 100 new jobs for Mississippians. Congratulations to the Baxter team, and thank you for your commitment to our state,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance for equipment relocation and installation and building construction. Marshall County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.