GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bay St. Louis man pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Prosecutors said 45-year-old Joseph Henry pled guilty on December 15 in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

Hancock County deputies served a warrant at Henry’s home in Bay St. Louis on December 2, 2021. While serving the warrant, deputies said they saw two digital scales and could smell marijuana inside the home.

During a search of Henry’s home, investigators said they recovered more than one pound of marijuana, 848 dosage units of MDMA and 312 dosage units of counterfeit oxycodone. Investigators said the oxycodone was tested at a lab and found to be 41.77 grams of fentanyl.

Henry will be sentenced on March 16, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).