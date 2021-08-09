Bayer Fund partners with Mississippi farmers to direct funds to nonprofits, schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with Bayer Fund announced the kickoff of the 2022 America’s Farmers Grow Communities program.

From August 2 to November 1, eligible farmers in Mississippi can enroll for the chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school STEM program or youth agriculture program. This year, Bayer Fund doubled the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years.

In Mississippi, farmers have directed more than $2.1 million in Grow Communities funds to local nonprofits. Farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop.

“In addition to increasing the individual donation amounts in 2022, we’re excited to evolve Grow Communities to make it easier for farmers to take part,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. “Over the years we’ve heard from countless farmers and Grow Communities recipients about the ways the donations have made a positive impact across rural America. For this reason, Bayer Fund is excited to continue the Grow Communities tradition.”

