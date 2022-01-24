Beef Cattle Field Day to be held in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service will be hosting the Beef Cattle Field Day for people interested in beef cattle on March 31.

Topics of the event include herd improvement, weed control, grazing cover crops and variety selection of grazing and hay crops. The Field Day is open to beef producers, hay producers, government personnel, agricultural industry personnel and the general public.

The event will be held at the MSU Coastal Plain Branch Station at 51 Coastal Plains Road in Newton from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Those who wish to participate must register by March 25. Onsite registration begins at 9:30 a.m. or call Jenna Mosley at (601)-683-2084 or email her at jlt205@msstate.edu to register.