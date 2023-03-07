Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Mississippi using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#15. Rust College

– Acceptance rate: 29%

– Net price: $8,644

– Enrollment: 679 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C-

— Party grade: B

— Academics grade: B-

— Diversity grade: C+

#14. Mississippi Valley State University

– Acceptance rate: 83%

– Net price: $11,064

– Enrollment: 1,231 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C

— Party grade: A-

— Athletics grade: B

— Campus food grade: B

#13. Blue Mountain College

– Acceptance rate: 99%

– Net price: $13,682

– Enrollment: 596 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Diversity grade: B+

— Athletics grade: B-

— Academics grade: C+

#12. Tougaloo College

– Acceptance rate: 71%

– Net price: $12,967

– Enrollment: 655 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Party grade: B

— Academics grade: B-

— Value grade: C+

#11. Delta State University

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $14,299

– Enrollment: 1,667 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B-

— Athletics grade: A

— Diversity grade: A-

— Dorms grade: B

#10. Jackson State University

– Acceptance rate: 90%

– Net price: $14,915

– Enrollment: 4,171 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B-

— Party grade: A+

— Campus food grade: A-

— Student life grade: A-

#9. Alcorn State University

– Acceptance rate: 38%

– Net price: $17,938

– Enrollment: 2,345 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Party grade: A

— Campus food grade: A

— Professors grade: A-

#8. Mississippi University for Women

– Acceptance rate: 99%

– Net price: $13,023

– Enrollment: 1,835 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Safety grade: A+

— Campus food grade: A-

— Value grade: B+

#7. Millsaps College

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $24,263

– Enrollment: 660 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Value grade: A-

— Diversity grade: A-

— Professors grade: A-

#6. Belhaven University

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Net price: $18,324

– Enrollment: 1,177 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Dorms grade: A

— Safety grade: A

— Diversity grade: A-

#5. University of Southern Mississippi

– Acceptance rate: 96%

– Net price: $14,794

– Enrollment: 9,644 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Campus grade: A

— Student life grade: A

— Diversity grade: A-

#4. William Carey University

– Acceptance rate: 55%

– Net price: $14,834

– Enrollment: 1,945 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Safety grade: A

— Academics grade: A-

— Value grade: B+

#3. Mississippi State University

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $16,402

– Enrollment: 17,089 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Athletics grade: A+

— Campus food grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

#2. Mississippi College

– Acceptance rate: 29%

– Net price: $18,800

– Enrollment: 2,291 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Academics grade: A

— Diversity grade: A-

— Safety grade: A-

#1. University of Mississippi

– Acceptance rate: 88%

– Net price: $13,540

– Enrollment: 15,485 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A

— Campus grade: A+

— Athletics grade: A+

— Party grade: A+