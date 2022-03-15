Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Mississippi using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. East Mississippi Community College (Scooba)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,951

#9. Northwest Mississippi Community College (Senatobia)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,026

#8. Pearl River Community College (Poplarville)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,682

#7. Mississippi Delta Community College (Moorhead)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $2,409

#6. Itawamba Community College (Fulton)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $5,733

#5. Meridian Community College (Meridian)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $6,247

#4. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (Perkinston)

– Niche grade: B-

– Net price: $7,433

#3. Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Wesson)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $5,273

#2. Southwest Mississippi Community College (Summit)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $4,905

#1. Holmes Community College (Goodman)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $4,977