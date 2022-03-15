Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.
Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Mississippi using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.
#10. East Mississippi Community College (Scooba)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $6,951
#9. Northwest Mississippi Community College (Senatobia)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $6,026
#8. Pearl River Community College (Poplarville)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $6,682
#7. Mississippi Delta Community College (Moorhead)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $2,409
#6. Itawamba Community College (Fulton)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $5,733
#5. Meridian Community College (Meridian)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $6,247
#4. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (Perkinston)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $7,433
#3. Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Wesson)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $5,273
#2. Southwest Mississippi Community College (Summit)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $4,905
#1. Holmes Community College (Goodman)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $4,977