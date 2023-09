For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Mississippi using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Clarke County, Mississippi

– Population: 15,678

– Median home value: $85,200 (85% own)

– Median rent: $728 (15% own)

– Median household income: $40,838

– Top public schools: Enterprise Elementary School (grade A), Enterprise Middle School (grade A), Enterprise High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Enterprise (grade B+), Quitman (grade B), Stonewall (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

#29. George County, Mississippi

– Population: 24,260

– Median home value: $135,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $743 (20% own)

– Median household income: $47,385

– Top public schools: George County Middle School (grade B+), Central Elementary School (grade B), George County High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lucedale (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

#28. Tippah County, Mississippi

– Population: 21,877

– Median home value: $106,400 (70% own)

– Median rent: $600 (30% own)

– Median household income: $41,506

– Top public schools: Ripley Elementary School (grade A minus), Ripley High School (grade B), Ripley Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Ripley (grade B+), Blue Mountain (grade B), Falkner (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

#27. Hancock County, Mississippi

– Population: 45,911

– Median home value: $168,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $910 (21% own)

– Median household income: $58,196

– Top public schools: East Hancock Elementary School (grade A), Bay High School (grade B+), Hancock Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Saint Stanislaus High School (grade A), Our Lady Academy (grade A minus), Holy Trinity Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bay St. Louis (grade B+), Diamondhead (grade B+), Waveland (grade B)

#26. Monroe County, Mississippi

– Population: 34,448

– Median home value: $102,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $663 (25% own)

– Median household income: $47,353

– Top public schools: Amory Middle School (grade A minus), East Amory Elementary (grade B+), Smithville Attendance Center (grade B)

– Top private schools: Amory Christian Academy (grade C+)

– Top places to live: Amory (grade B), Aberdeen (grade B minus), Nettleton (grade B minus)

JMcQ // Shutterstock

#25. Alcorn County, Mississippi

– Population: 34,964

– Median home value: $114,500 (66% own)

– Median rent: $658 (34% own)

– Median household income: $44,068

– Top public schools: Kossuth Elementary School (grade A minus), Corinth Elementary School (grade A minus), Kossuth Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Wheeler Grove Learning Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Corinth (grade B), Farmington (grade B minus), Kossuth (grade B minus)

#24. Prentiss County, Mississippi

– Population: 25,022

– Median home value: $98,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $597 (23% own)

– Median household income: $46,417

– Top public schools: Booneville-R.H. Long Middle School (grade A), Anderson Elementary School (grade A minus), Marietta Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Booneville (grade B), Jumpertown (grade B minus), Marietta (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade B

#23. Chickasaw County, Mississippi

– Population: 17,100

– Median home value: $74,000 (69% own)

– Median rent: $655 (31% own)

– Median household income: $38,620

– Top public schools: Houlka Attendance Center (grade B), Okolona Middle School (grade C), Okolona Elementary School (grade C)

– Top private schools: Potter’s House Family Service Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Houston (grade B), New Houlka (grade B minus), Okolona (grade C minus)

#22. Choctaw County, Mississippi

– Population: 8,264

– Median home value: $83,800 (80% own)

– Median rent: $571 (20% own)

– Median household income: $37,859

– Top public schools: Ackerman Elementary School (grade A minus), French Camp Elementary School (grade B+), Choctaw County High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: French Camp Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: French Camp (grade B+), Ackerman (grade B minus), Weir (grade C)

#21. Webster County, Mississippi

– Population: 9,938

– Median home value: $88,300 (80% own)

– Median rent: $644 (20% own)

– Median household income: $53,363

– Top public schools: East Webster Elementary School (grade B+), Eupora Elementary School (grade B+), East Webster High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Mathiston (grade B+), Mantee (grade B), Eupora (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B

#20. Franklin County, Mississippi

– Population: 7,705

– Median home value: $85,300 (73% own)

– Median rent: $597 (27% own)

– Median household income: $40,479

– Top public schools: Franklin Upper Elementary School (grade B+), Franklin Lower Elementary School (grade B+), Franklin County Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Meadville (grade B+), Roxie (grade B), Bude (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade B+

#19. Stone County, Mississippi

– Population: 18,356

– Median home value: $150,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $726 (22% own)

– Median household income: $50,807

– Top public schools: Perkinston Elementary School (grade A minus), Stone Middle School (grade A minus), Stone Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Gateway Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Wiggins (grade B)

#18. Hinds County, Mississippi

– Population: 230,772

– Median home value: $129,300 (57% own)

– Median rent: $924 (43% own)

– Median household income: $46,179

– Top public schools: Eastside Elementary School (grade A+), Northside Elementary School (grade A), Lovett Elementary (grade A)

– Top private schools: Jackson Academy (grade A), Mt. Salus Christian School (grade A minus), Clinton Christian Academy (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Clinton (grade A), Raymond (grade A), Byram (grade B)

SevenMaps // Shutterstock

#17. Newton County, Mississippi

– Population: 21,385

– Median home value: $86,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $597 (21% own)

– Median household income: $44,530

– Top public schools: Newton County Elementary School (grade A minus), Union Middle School (grade A minus), Union Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Newton County Academy (grade C minus)

– Top places to live: Newton (grade C+), Conehatta (grade B), Decatur (grade B)

#16. Pontotoc County, Mississippi

– Population: 31,136

– Median home value: $116,700 (75% own)

– Median rent: $759 (25% own)

– Median household income: $52,150

– Top public schools: D.T. Cox Elementary School (grade A), Pontotoc Junior High School (grade A), Pontotoc Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Pontotoc (grade A minus), Ecru (grade B+), Thaxton (grade B+)

– Top places to live: grade B+

#15. Union County, Mississippi

– Population: 27,775

– Median home value: $119,400 (76% own)

– Median rent: $778 (24% own)

– Median household income: $50,543

– Top public schools: New Albany Elementary School (grade A), New Albany Middle School (grade A), East Union Attendance Center (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Victory Christian Academy (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: New Albany (grade A minus), Blue Springs (grade B+), Myrtle (grade B minus)

#14. Lauderdale County, Mississippi

– Population: 73,756

– Median home value: $110,200 (63% own)

– Median rent: $774 (37% own)

– Median household income: $43,301

– Top public schools: Clarkdale Elementary School (grade A minus), West Lauderdale Elementary School (grade A minus), Clarkdale High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Lamar School (grade A), Russell Christian Academy (grade A minus), The Pentecostal Christian Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Marion (grade B), Nellieburg (grade B minus), Meridian (grade C)

#13. Grenada County, Mississippi

– Population: 21,621

– Median home value: $106,500 (70% own)

– Median rent: $722 (30% own)

– Median household income: $40,808

– Top public schools: Grenada Elementary School (grade A minus), Grenada Middle School (grade A minus), Grenada High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Kirk Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Grenada (grade B), Elliott (grade B), Holcomb (grade C+)

Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

#12. Jones County, Mississippi

– Population: 67,374

– Median home value: $102,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $719 (25% own)

– Median household income: $43,659

– Top public schools: Glade Elementary (grade A), West Jones Elementary School (grade B+), North Jones Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Laurel Christian School (grade B+), St. John’s Day School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ellisville (grade B), Laurel (grade C+), Soso (grade B)

#11. Lowndes County, Mississippi

– Population: 58,904

– Median home value: $142,200 (62% own)

– Median rent: $798 (38% own)

– Median household income: $49,660

– Top public schools: The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (grade A+), Caledonia Middle School (grade A), Caledonia Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Heritage Academy (grade B+), Columbus Christian Academy (grade B), Victory Christian Academy (grade C minus)

– Top places to live: New Hope (grade A minus), Columbus (grade B minus), Caledonia (grade B+)

#10. Neshoba County, Mississippi

– Population: 29,153

– Median home value: $86,400 (73% own)

– Median rent: $694 (27% own)

– Median household income: $43,416

– Top public schools: Neshoba Central Elementary School (grade B+), Neshoba Central Middle School (grade B+), Neshoba Central High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Philadelphia (grade B), Pearl River (grade B minus), Bogue Chitto (grade C)

– Top places to live: grade B+

#9. Jackson County, Mississippi

– Population: 142,993

– Median home value: $146,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $930 (28% own)

– Median household income: $55,107

– Top public schools: Ocean Springs Middle School (grade A), Pecan Park Elementary School (grade A), St. Martin East Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Resurrection Catholic School – High School Campus (grade B+), Resurrection Catholic School – Elementary Campus (grade unavailable), St. Alphonsus School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ocean Springs (grade A), Gulf Hills (grade A), Latimer (grade B+)

#8. Harrison County, Mississippi

– Population: 207,382

– Median home value: $162,400 (58% own)

– Median rent: $958 (42% own)

– Median household income: $51,590

– Top public schools: North Bay Elementary School (grade A), Popp’s Ferry Elementary School (grade A), Biloxi Junior High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Patrick Catholic High School (grade A), Christian Collegiate Academy (grade B+), Coast Episcopal School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Pass Christian (grade A), Biloxi (grade A minus), Long Beach (grade B+)

Monarch Productions // Shutterstockk

#7. DeSoto County, Mississippi

– Population: 183,220

– Median home value: $193,400 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,132 (24% own)

– Median household income: $73,460

– Top public schools: Lewisburg High School (grade A), DeSoto Central Middle School (grade A), Hernando Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Northpoint Christian School (grade A), Desoto Christian Academy (grade B), Sacred Heart School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Olive Branch (grade A minus), Southaven (grade B+), Hernando (grade B+)

#6. Lee County, Mississippi

– Population: 83,388

– Median home value: $150,100 (70% own)

– Median rent: $809 (30% own)

– Median household income: $60,708

– Top public schools: Pierce Street Elementary School (grade A), Tupelo Middle School (grade A), Rankin Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Tupelo Christian Preparatory School (grade A), Lakeview Baptist Academy (grade B minus), Tupelo Children’s Mansion (grade C+)

– Top places to live: Tupelo (grade A), Saltillo (grade B+), Shannon (grade B minus)

#5. Lamar County, Mississippi

– Population: 63,610

– Median home value: $184,000 (66% own)

– Median rent: $994 (34% own)

– Median household income: $63,925

– Top public schools: Oak Grove High School (grade A), Oak Grove Lower Elementary (grade A), Longleaf Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Bass Memorial Academy (grade B+), Lamar Christian School (grade B+), Benedict Day School (grade A)

– Top places to live: West Hattiesburg (grade B+), Arnold Line (grade B+), Sumrall (grade B+)

#4. Rankin County, Mississippi

– Population: 156,052

– Median home value: $174,600 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,085 (23% own)

– Median household income: $72,326

– Top public schools: Brandon Elementary School (grade A), Northshore Elementary School (grade A), Northwest Rankin Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Jackson Preparatory School (grade A), The Piney Woods School (grade B), Park Place Christian Academy (grade C+)

– Top places to live: Flowood (grade A+), Brandon (grade A), Pearl (grade A minus)

#3. Forrest County, Mississippi

– Population: 77,743

– Median home value: $129,600 (58% own)

– Median rent: $834 (42% own)

– Median household income: $45,780

– Top public schools: Petal Middle School (grade A+), Petal Upper Elementary School (grade A+), Petal Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart Catholic School (grade A), Presbyterian Christian School (grade A minus), Central Baptist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Petal (grade A), Hattiesburg (grade B+), Rawls Springs (grade B)

#2. Lafayette County, Mississippi

– Population: 55,727

– Median home value: $221,100 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,002 (37% own)

– Median household income: $54,720

– Top public schools: Della Davidson Elementary School (grade A), Oxford Middle School (grade A), Central Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Regents School of Oxford (grade B), The University Of Mississippi High School (grade unavailable), Willie Price Lab School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Oxford (grade A), Taylor (grade A minus), Abbeville (grade B)

#1. Madison County, Mississippi

– Population: 108,248

– Median home value: $236,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $948 (28% own)

– Median household income: $74,688

– Top public schools: Madison Middle School (grade A), Madison Station Elementary School (grade A), Madison Avenue Upper Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (grade A+), St. Joseph Catholic School (grade A), Madison-Ridgeland Academy (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Madison (grade A+), Ridgeland (grade A+), Canton (grade C+)