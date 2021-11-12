As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Find out how the best high schools in the state stack up against each other, 5 of the 10 schools in the list are private schools. Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools in Mississippi using rankings from Niche.

#10. Madison Central High School (public)

– District: Madison County School District, MS

– Enrollment: 1,224 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Lewisburg High School (public)

– District: DeSoto County School District, MS

– Enrollment: 1,159 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Lamar School (private)

– Location: Meridian

– Enrollment: 571 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Saint Stanislaus High School (private)

– Location: Bay St. Louis

– Enrollment: 308 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Ocean Springs High School (public)

– District: Ocean Springs School District, MS

– Enrollment: 1,864 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Pass Christian High School (public)

– District: Pass Christian Public School District, MS

– Enrollment: 641 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Jackson Academy (private)

– Location: Jackson

– Enrollment: 1,200 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Jackson Preparatory School (private)

– Location: Flowood

– Enrollment: 837 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School (private)

– Location: Ridgeland

– Enrollment: 1,059 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (public)

– Location: Columbus

– Enrollment: 238 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)