Private schools, in some form, existed long before the concept of free public education in America. Students were often educated through church-sponsored programs, private tutoring, and boarding schools. Public schools on a large scale were proposed by Horace Mann in the 1830s. The concept gained momentum, and by 1870, nearly 80% of kids aged 5 to 14 were enrolled in public schools. Today, according to the most recent enrollment data, about 4.7 million students—or 10% of students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12—are enrolled in private schools.

Private schools are widely marketed as a better option when compared to public schools, and private school proponents will often point to standardized test scores to substantiate this claim. While private school students have consistently outperformed public school students on standardized tests, recent studies have shown private schools themselves are not the primary driver of success, nor are standardized tests the most accurate measure of student well-being.

Researchers have found that student success is more directly related to family attributes, like having parents who graduated from college, and higher incomes—more common amongst private school students than public school students—than simply whether the students attended a public or private school.

Still, private schools provide unique advantages and opportunities like smaller class sizes, more individualized instruction, and greater curricular flexibility. To better understand how private school offerings vary across the country, Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Mississippi using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students.

Editor’s note: The original article had inaccuracies when multiple schools in Mississippi had the same name. In most of these instances, the wrong data was displayed in the ranking. Stacker sincerely apologizes for the errors.

#30. Laurel Christian School

– District: Laurel

– Enrollment: 435 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#29. St. Joseph Catholic School

– District: Greenville

– Enrollment: 266 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#28. Washington School

– District: Greenville

– Enrollment: 760 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#27. Resurrection Catholic School – High School Campus

– District: Pascagoula

– Enrollment: 253 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#26. Lamar Christian School

– District: Purvis

– Enrollment: 320 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#25. Christian Collegiate Academy

– City: Gulfport

– Enrollment: 305 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#24. Cathedral School

– District: Natchez

– Enrollment: 666 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#23. Heritage Academy

– District: Columbus

– Enrollment: 481 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#22. Bass Memorial Academy

– District: Lumberton

– Enrollment: 90 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#21. Brookhaven Academy Educational Foundation

– District: Brookhaven

– Enrollment: 428 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#20. Grace Christian School

– District: Louisville

– Enrollment: 135 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#19. Clinton Christian Academy

– District: Clinton

– Enrollment: 280 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#18. Magnolia Heights School

– District: Senatobia

– Enrollment: 628 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#17. Madison-Ridgeland Academy

– District: Madison

– Enrollment: 1,310 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#16. Russell Christian Academy

– District: Meridian

– Enrollment: 460 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#15. Presbyterian Christian School

– City: Hattiesburg

– Enrollment: 945 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#14. Our Lady Academy

– District: Bay St Louis

– Enrollment: 227 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#13. Lee Academy

– District: Clarksdale

– Enrollment: 317 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#12. Vicksburg Catholic School

– District: Vicksburg

– Enrollment: 263 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#11. Mt. Salus Christian School

– District: Clinton

– Enrollment: 129 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#10. Tupelo Christian Preparatory School

– District: Belden

– Enrollment: 561 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#9. Northpoint Christian School

– District: Southaven

– Enrollment: 1,070 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#8. Sacred Heart Catholic School

– City: Hattiesburg

– Enrollment: 698 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#7. St. Joseph Catholic School

– District: Madison

– Enrollment: 400 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#6. Lamar School

– District: Meridian

– Enrollment: 571 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. Saint Stanislaus High School

– District: Bay St. Louis

– Enrollment: 342 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. St. Patrick Catholic High School

– District: Biloxi

– Enrollment: 622 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#3. Jackson Academy

– City: Jackson

– Enrollment: 1,200 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#2. Jackson Preparatory School

– District: Flowood

– Enrollment: 837 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#1. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School

– District: Ridgeland

– Enrollment: 1,097 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+