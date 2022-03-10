A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Mississippi using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Pearl Public School District (Pearl)

– Number of schools: 5 (4,366 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (51% reading proficient and 53% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $47,239 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. New Albany Public Schools (New Albany)

– Number of schools: 5 (2,187 students)

– Graduation rate: 82% (53% reading proficient and 64% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $45,422 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Gulfport School District (Gulfport)

– Number of schools: 11 (6,576 students)

– Graduation rate: 87% (48% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $45,635 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Madison County School District (Ridgeland)

– Number of schools: 23 (13,310 students)

– Graduation rate: 91% (61% reading proficient and 61% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $47,745 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Biloxi Public School District (Biloxi)

– Number of schools: 10 (6,309 students)

– Graduation rate: 86% (51% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $47,318 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Clinton Public School District (Clinton)

– Number of schools: 9 (5,306 students)

– Graduation rate: 88% (60% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $50,656 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Ocean Springs School District (Ocean Springs)

– Number of schools: 7 (6,041 students)

– Graduation rate: 91% (58% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $43,689 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Pass Christian Public School District (Pass Christian)

– Number of schools: 4 (2,067 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (54% reading proficient and 56% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $44,084 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Oxford School District (Oxford)

– Number of schools: 7 (4,492 students)

– Graduation rate: 87% (57% reading proficient and 70% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $50,315 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Petal School District (Petal)

– Number of schools: 5 (4,169 students)

– Graduation rate: 90% (62% reading proficient and 76% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $45,799 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)