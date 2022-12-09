BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8.

Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier inside the casino. When the man tried to flee, patrons of the casino intervened and helped casino security officers detain the suspect. Police said an undisclosed amount of currency was recovered.

Aime Joseph Gelina, 44, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. He was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.