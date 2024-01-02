BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man was arrested after a five-hour standoff.

According to Biloxi police, officers were dispatched to a home on Woodland Hills Drive on December 31, 2023, after receiving a report of a domestic-related altercation.

When officers arrived at the location, they said 40-year-old Joshua Ivan Crawford barricaded himself inside his home. They said he eventually surrendered after a five-hour standoff and was arrested without incident on January 1, 2024.

Crawford was charged with aggravated domestic assault, being a convicted felon in possession of prohibited weapons, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

During his court appearance, a judge denied bond for Crawford on the aggravated domestic assault charge due to Crawford being out on felony bond at the time of the incident. The judge bonds of $50,000 for possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon and $75,000 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Ivan Crawford (Courtesy: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Crawford was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and booked.