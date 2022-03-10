GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Biloxi man pled guilty to conspiring to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

An investigation led by the DEA and Gulfport Police Department in 2020 began to investigate a local drug trafficking organization involved in the distribution of oxycodone, marijuana, alprazolam (“Xanax”), methamphetamine, and pressed fentanyl pills.

During the investigation, officers learned that Malyk Harveston, 20, was part of the local drug trafficking organization and had possession of firearms to protect themselves, their drugs, and the proceeds from their drug sales.

Prosecutors said Harveston was arrested in May of 2021, and he admitted to purchasing an American Tactical Rifle, which was found in a vehicle registered to his mother. Officers were able to determine that Harveston had acquired at least five different firearms.

Harveston is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.