BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man pled guilty to being in possession of more than 290 visual depictions of child pornography.

According to court documents, Christopher Lee Parker, 36, was identified in a child exploitation investigation in cyber tip reports coming from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Prosecutors said a federal search warrant obtained for Parker’s Biloxi residence resulted in the recovery of Parker’s cell phones. They said Parker possessed 291 visual depictions, in still and video formats, of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., in Gulfport. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Biloxi Police Department.