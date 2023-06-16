BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man, who shot and killed a Waffle House waitress, was sentenced to life in prison.

WXXV reported 52-year-old Johnny Max Mount was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities said Mount shot and killed Julie Brightwell on November 27, 2015, after she told him he could not smoke in the restaurant. She was shot in the head and died on the way to the hospital.

Police said Mount was outside the restaurant when they arrived. He surrendered without incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.